Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $592.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.87 and its 200-day moving average is $533.12. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.