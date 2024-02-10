Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,027,822 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.