Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $124.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,846. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

