Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,667 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. 1,533,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,043. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

