Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $152.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

