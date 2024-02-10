Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned 3.51% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $1,782,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. 2,894,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

