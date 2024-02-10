Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $104,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

