Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $458.33

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $458.33 and last traded at $458.07, with a volume of 4173240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.36. The company has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

