Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.67. 4,002,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $461.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

