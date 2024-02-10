Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

High Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 15.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,590,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,182,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,569. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.