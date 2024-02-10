Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. 3,478,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

