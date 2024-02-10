Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ACGL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

