Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 9.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,235,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

Ameren stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.