Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

