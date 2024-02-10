Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

