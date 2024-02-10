Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.