Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.39. 822,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,509. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.