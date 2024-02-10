Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.39. The stock had a trading volume of 822,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,509. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.59. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average is $218.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

