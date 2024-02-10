Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Raised by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.