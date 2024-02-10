Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $299.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $299.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

