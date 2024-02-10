Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

