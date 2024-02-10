Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 655 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.76 and its 200 day moving average is $455.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

