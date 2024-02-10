Valence8 US LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valence8 US LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.9% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 447,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,172. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

