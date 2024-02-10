Valence8 US LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valence8 US LP grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 10.6% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

