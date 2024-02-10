Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Northland Securities began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $538.46 million, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $35,886,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 309,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

