UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of Trane Technologies worth $188,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $275.44 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

