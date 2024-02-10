U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Gap Down to $66.91

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.91, but opened at $64.63. U-Haul shares last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 31,915 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

U-Haul Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at U-Haul

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 132,500 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

