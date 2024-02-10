TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.6 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,089. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

