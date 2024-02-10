Truist Financial Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $48.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.72.

NYSE AZEK opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. AZEK has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

