Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.44. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $43.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 120.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 38.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 328,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

