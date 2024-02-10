Truist Financial Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

