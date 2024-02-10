TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $66,306.24 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,804,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

