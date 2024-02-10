TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,080.07.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,031.22 and its 200-day moving average is $935.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

