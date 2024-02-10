TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.82

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 593005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.