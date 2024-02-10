TransAlta Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.97.

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

