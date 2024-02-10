TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$34.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.36. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$26.09 and a 1 year high of C$34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

