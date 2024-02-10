TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.25.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.01. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,333,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

