Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $159.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

