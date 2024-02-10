Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.52. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$154.95 and a twelve month high of C$214.29.

In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.11.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

