The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $7.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler Companies cut Chegg to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chegg by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chegg by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 184,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $8,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.