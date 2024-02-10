The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,012. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $393.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

