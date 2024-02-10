The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises about 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $69,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.93. 1,508,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,632. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $335.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

