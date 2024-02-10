Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,974 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.