Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Public Storage by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Public Storage by 28.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,674,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.60. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.