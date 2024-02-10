Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $9.24 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $592.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $553.87 and its 200 day moving average is $533.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

