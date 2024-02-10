Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $72,249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Aflac by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 739,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

