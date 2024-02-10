Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $192.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

