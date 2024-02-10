Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

