TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 144,174 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 47,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,143. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.55.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

