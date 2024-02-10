Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TARO stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $45.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.